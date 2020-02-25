After more rain early in the week we have a cold front coming through that could bring a chance of snow showers again around midweek.
I see cold weather through the end of February with warmer temperatures coming back in the first week of March with highs in the 50s to low 60s.
A recent study showed that in the past 25 years, Mississippi led the way in February tornadoes followed by Florida, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. The United States averages 1,225 tornadoes a year with Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma recording the most.
Those states comprise what is known as Tornado Alley and now Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee make up Dixie Alley. This study also concluded that in the future the tornado season will peak earlier in March instead of May and the number of April tornadoes is expected to increase.
This tornado study was based on how global warming will affect the severe weather season.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.