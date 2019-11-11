After a very cold start to the week, I see a gradual warming trend in the days ahead and there are no more Arctic blasts for us through Nov. 20.
Temperatures are expected to get back into the 50s by the weekend. We posted some huge rain totals for the month of October, about three times what we would normally get for the month. Most of Cheatham County received more than eight inches.
I don’t see November being as wet because this colder air mass is drier and holds less moisture.
Each week it is fun to review some of the all-time weather highlights of Middle Tennessee and this week we go all the way back to Nov. 13 1933 when the first dust storm of the 1930s occurred.
The dust storm, which spread eastward, reduced the visibility to a half-mile in Tennessee.
What a drastic change everyone is adjusting to now that we are back on Standard Time. It is dark by 5:15 but at least we start seeing daylight in the morning around 5:50 a.m. We will have a full moon shining down on Middle Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
The full moon in November is named after beavers who build their winter dams at this time of year.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.