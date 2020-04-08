Temperatures and precipitation were both well above normal for March across Middle Tennessee and they are expected to be again for April.
Dickson had 9.42 inches of rainfall for the month.
After the warm weather and scattered showers through midweek, drier and cooler weather will take over Thursday night through Saturday with low temperatures in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s.
A showery weather pattern is expected from April 15-19 with afternoon temperatures near 65 degrees.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.