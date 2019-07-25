The Wilson County Fair is coming to town. And there will be tons of fun, exciting and educational activities to experience as we participate in a Grand Celebration at this year’s fair.
A special part of the fair for me is the competitive exhibits. It’s so inspiring to see the many entries and the hard work people have done throughout the year. There are thousands of categories and we add more each year.
A county fair should be representative of its community and the competitive exhibits should showcase the talents individuals in the community have. It’s exciting to see all the talents on one location during the fair, like a colorful tapestry of individuality coming together to make a masterpiece.
We have four service project competitive exhibits, including Caps for Cancer Competition, Preemie Quilts, Sampler Quilt Block Competition and the Preemie Caps Competition (new for 2019). These service projects are a great way for our fair to give back to our community.
The Caps for Cancer Competition and the Preemie Caps Competition, chaired by Wanda Briddelle, gives competitors a way to donate items to cancer patients and premature babies, respectively. Cancer Caps are donated to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and distributed to cancer patients throughout Middle Tennessee. Preemie Caps ate donated to Middle Tennessee neonatal intensive care units.
The Preemie Quilt Contest, chaired by Virginia Jordan, is designed to give parents a meaningful keepsake. This heartfelt project helps families know they are thought of during a trying time. Preemie quilts are donated to area neonatal intensive care units and benefit Middle Tennessee families.
Lastly, the Sampler Quilt Block Competition, chaired by Penny West, really comes together this year. After each fair is completed, a local quilter takes all the entered blocks and transforms them into a beautiful fair-themed quilt. The 2018 quilt will be on display at the 2019 Fair, and donations will be accepted for an opportunity to win the one-of-a-kind quilt. All money donated to this project will go toward our family and consumer sciences college scholarship fund.
In addition, the best of show winner of the agricultural commodity blocks will be painted as a barn quilt and added to the Quilt Trail in Fiddlers Grove. Carolyn Binkley was the winner for 2018 and a dedication for her painted barn quilt is being planned during the 2019 Fair.
The county fair is all about traditions, education and giving back to the community. UT Extension is excited to be able to host these four important service projects along with the Wilson County Fair. Make plans to enter this year and stop by to see these on display at the 2019 Wilson County Fair.
Entry day for non-perishable Exhibits is Aug. 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center.
All four service projects will be located in the South Hall of the Wilson County Expo Center during the Wilson County Fair. Opening day for the Wilson County Fair is Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. Come join us for a grand celebration at your county fair.
Shelly Barnes is the family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes serves on the Wilson County Fair advisory board. She may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or (615) 444-9584.