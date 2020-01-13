After a weekend of rain and storms, this week will feature pesky shower chances just about every day.
These mild temperatures will stick around through Wednesday with highs in the 60s but much cooler air will arrive late in the week and we will be only in the upper 40s.
We may even get cold enough for a few snow showers between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22. Mid-January is frequently the coldest part of the year but that is not the case this year.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.