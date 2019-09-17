Folks in Middle Tennessee have endured highs in the 90s and the heat index over 100 for so many days recently that I would imagine you are ready for a pattern change and that is exactly the news I bring.
Our weather this week is dependent upon a tropical system affecting portions of the Southeast and the exact movement it takes will play a large role in our weather in the days ahead. Starting around Sept. 20 a gradual cooldown will begin and by Sept. 23 I expect highs only in the low 80s and lows in the 50s.
Hard to believe but frost is likely next month and light snow possible in November; well it is that time of year that we begin to realize that the days of autumn are almost here.
Sunrise is now 6:29 a.m. with sunset at 6:56 p.m. There is lots to view in the evening sky with Jupiter to the Southwest, Saturn to the South and a full moon rising to the East-Southeast.
I hope you had a chance to view the full Harvest Moon this past weekend that actually fell on Friday the 13th. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that appears nearest to the start of fall or the autumnal equinox.
A Friday the 13th full moon appearance is a rare one, and won’t happen again for another 20 years on Aug. 13, 2039.
Steve Norris is certified by the National Weather Association and provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions or suggest topics for his column.