A front moving through the area should bring scattered showers Tuesday but the temperatures will be mild with highs in the low 60s.
Another cold front is on the way and it will begin to move in late in the day on Thanksgiving and it will also bring scattered showers. It looks like the threat of rain will continue every day through Dec. 1.
I am expecting the Thanksgiving high to be around 58 degrees and the low around 38. A very cold air mass is expected to move in around Dec. 5-6, dropping the nighttime temperatures to the upper teens to low 20s.
I love the sun and here is a fact that kind of freaks me out: the sun set in Barrow, Alaska, on Nov. 18 and will not rise again until Jan. 23. Sixty-six days of darkness! Kind of makes our short days not seem so bad now, doesn't it?
One night recently we had a ring and a halo around the moon. When folks see this, they often ask me what causes this and if it means anything to the coming weather? The halo forms when cirrus and cirrostratus clouds move into the area about five miles above the ground. These clouds, made up of ice crystals, often move in before a front or low pressure system and many times precede showers or precipitation.
Statistics have shown that precipitation comes about 70 percent of the time within a couple of days after a ring or halo around the moon.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.