06:47:12 AM

Feels Like:

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.