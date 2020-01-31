I greet park visitors at the front desk of the Long Hunter State Park visitor’s center. When I look out of the big windows at my desk, I never know what I might see. Turkey, woodpeckers, groundhogs, butterflies or park visitors are all within the realm of possibility.
There is one thing that I can be absolutely certain will be standing outside of my window: the white-tailed deer.
The white-tailed deer is the unofficial mascot of Long Hunter State Park, and they are everywhere in the park. On a weekday the deer easily outnumber the human visitors in the park.
Long Hunter is a unique place where the deer are not completely afraid of people. It is not unusual for the deer in the park to see a person coming toward their vicinity, look up and then return to grazing without moving from their spot.
The deer are pretty popular around here. Out-of-state visitors tell me that they are amazed at the number of deer sightings so close to the city. Some of the local visitors have told me that they come to Long Hunter as part of a long-standing tradition to view the deer.
The best time to see them is as soon as the park opens at 7 a.m. In the morning, the huge field on the east side of the visitor’s center becomes misty and the deer love to graze there in large groups. It is important to remember on your trip to the park that you cannot feed the deer, as tempting as it is.
The wild deer need to depend on themselves and not people for food. Keep in mind that deer might be crossing over park roadways; they tend not to get in a hurry so please be patient and drive slowly.
Lastly and most importantly, don’t forget your camera. You’ll need it.
Long Hunter State Park is located at 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage on the shoreline of J. Percy Priest Lake. It is open 365 days a year. The park’s hours are 7 a.m. until sunset every day of the week. Call the visitor’s center at (615) 885-2422 for more information or check the Long Hunter website.
Molly Stophel is the front desk clerk for Long Hunter State Park. She grew up walking the Couchville Lake Trail and still considers it her favorite part of the park.