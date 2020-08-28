It’s almost the end of August. Now is the time to get in those last fun outside activities of summer before the season is over.
Long Hunter State Park, located on the eastern shore of J. Percy Priest lake, offers many recreational opportunities perfect for anyone’s summer bucket list. Kayaking and canoeing on Couchville Lake on the weekends is a lot of fun for beginners and experts alike. Beginners will enjoy the calm atmosphere, which is perfect for becoming accustomed to the paddles. Experts will appreciate that the lake is for paddlers only.
The Alpine Tower in the park’s group camp is a fun way to spend a morning with a small group of friends. The climbing tower tests endurance and has a great view of the lake from 50 feet in the air. A ropes-certified park ranger teaches the crucial knots needed for the climb and guides participants to the top. The Alpine Tower is by appointment only but booking a spot is easy by calling the park office.
The Bryant Grove swim beach is an excellent way to cool down in the last few dog days of summer. The small, sandy beach provides free access to swimming in J. Percy Priest Lake.
Stop by the park’s Visitor Center to pick up trail maps and brochures and to check out the selection of products in the gift shop. Don’t let this summer fly by without spending a day at Long Hunter State Park.
To find out more about the park please visit our website at tnstateparks.com/parks/long-hunter. Stop by the Visitor Center at 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To reach us by phone call (615) 885-2422.
Molly Stophel is the front desk clerk for Long Hunter State Park. She grew up walking the Couchville Lake Trail and still considers it her favorite part of the park.