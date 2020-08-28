Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.