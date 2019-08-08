With school now back in session I wanted to remind all motorists of the importance of obeying all rules of the road in school zones and residential areas.
As we all know, student and pedestrian safety in school zones is a paramount concern. We must strive daily to assure that our students arrive for school and exit school safely. In order to accomplish this mission, we must obey all rules of the road at all times.
Common violations in school zones and residential areas are speeding, tailgating, stop sign violations, not paying attention and impatience. Most drivers and motorists aren’t aware that speeding even one mile per hour over the posted speed limit in a school zone when school zone flashing lights are activated is reckless driving.
In other words, the utmost care must be used when in a school zone.
Human life is our most precious asset and we must do all we can to protect it. Speeding is bad enough in rural areas, but even worse in heavily populated areas like school zones and residential areas. Making up a second here or a minute there just isn’t worth the price of a citation or possibly injuring or killing yourself or someone else.
I would also like to ask that all motorists support our officers and crossing guards working in school zones and assisting with traffic. They have very difficult and dangerous jobs. They are there to assist moms and dads in getting their children to and from school safely.
I would also ask that we respect construction workers working in road construction areas. Let’s do what we can to make our roads safer. The roads are ours and must be shared safely.
In closing, we want you to be safe, happy and healthy, for you are our most precious cargo and assets.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.