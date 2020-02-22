A fellow citizen once approached me in the grocery store and asked if I would write an article about families that are sometimes torn apart over hurt feelings, money and so on.
After speaking with the citizen several minutes, I could tell how torn she was over the issues facing her family. I couldn’t help but feel for her as a fellow human being. I wanted to personally make things better for her but knew that many a good family has been torn apart over trivial issues and family disputes.
I also knew the only way to make things better would be for the family members to be willing to reconcile. I also knew that most family issues range from nothing more than hurt feelings to money issues, but the bottom line is family is family and we should never let such issues tear a family apart.
I do realize some family issues are much larger and unfortunately can’t be reconciled. However, many family issues tend to be solvable when family members are willing to sit down together and genuinely try to reconcile.
I would encourage any family facing hurt feelings and separation to please consider talking and reconciling if possible. If we can make world peace, we can surely make family peace. The heartache missed opportunities and regret are just not worth it.
Knowing there are families out there suffering and longing to make a mend with brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles etc. is well worth any effort put forth.
Not a week goes by that I don’t hear about a family that has been destroyed and or separated by dissension and family disagreements. What was once a family full of love and trust can be dashed with one wrong word or action.
In closing, please consider making amends with long lost friends and family members. Don’t wait another day at reconciling. Pick up the phone and make the call. It could be one of the most important decisions of your life.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.