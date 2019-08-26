We are into a period of unsettled weather in Middle Tennessee. Showers and thunderstorms are quite likely through Tuesday. Many of these will produce heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning.
A little bit of a cool-down is coming with highs mostly in the 80s for the remainder of August and the first few days of September. I think those days with a heat index of 100 degrees are gone for a while and not a moment too soon for most I’m sure. September and October are usually two of our prettier months.
In some years we get frost in early to mid-October. After the summer we have endured isn’t it hard to believe that we could have frost in 6 to 8 weeks?
There are indications that the hurricane season is going to start picking up before too long and that can always have a big impact on our weather eventually.
NOAA is forecasting two to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater intensity; there is no way to say this early whether any will hit the U.S.
Steve Norris is certified by the National Weather Association and provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions or suggest topics for his column.