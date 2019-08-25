This message goes out to all the good-hearted people who daily make the world a better place in which to live.
These are the people who give of their time, sweat, energy, money, love and so on just for the betterment of our society and all from the goodness of their hearts. They ask for and expect nothing in return. Their reward and payment for doing good is the satisfaction of knowing they have done what is right and helped another human being.
These wonderful people would never request a thank you or expect anything in return for their help or good deeds; they just desire to spread good will by doing what is right and kind. You know who you are, and on behalf of the rest of us, thank you! Thank you for all you do to help others in need or those less fortunate.
Thank you for leading the way and for influencing others in so many wonderful ways and ways you might not be aware. Thanks for your sincere and never-ending desire to help others. Thanks for making our society a much better one. Thanks for leading by example and for standing up for what is right.
In closing, good-hearted human beings are just what our society needs more of these days. We need more people willing to love, support and help one another.
Keep up the good work for you are making a tremendous difference in the lives of others and we need more just like you.