Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.