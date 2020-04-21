Tornadoes missed Middle Tennessee over Easter weekend but brought fatalities and damage to the Chattanooga area.
We are in the middle of our tornado season. When you hear a tornado watch it means that weather conditions are favorable for severe storms. You should listen for possible warnings and think about where you will go, your safe place if a tornado is moving into your area.
If a tornado warning is issued, it means a tornado has actually touched down or radar indicates rotation in the storm. At this point of a warning being issued you should move to your safe place immediately. The basement is the No. 1 spot to go followed by the smallest room in the center of your home with no windows.
Many times, large trees fall on homes and can be very dangerous so try to take shelter away from the tallest trees in your yard in case they blow down on your house.
Severe thunderstorms with straight line wind can be very dangerous so always move to your safe place if you are placed under a severe thunderstorm warning in your community.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.