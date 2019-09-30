Look for record-breaking temperatures through Wednesday across Middle Tennessee.
We are setting daily high temperature records and it is likely that Tuesday and Wednesday we will see highs climb to the middle 90s and break the all-time record high for the month of October. The previous record for the month in Nashville is 94 degrees and near 97 is likely from this heat wave.
Everyone is asking when the relief is coming and it looks like it will start turning cooler around Friday. By Oct. 7 expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Lots of records have been falling from this dry and hot weather since the beginning of September. As it gets much cooler early next week, the chance of rain is likely to start going up gradually but I do not see chances above 40 percent until at least Oct. 6.
Looking back, Nashville dropped to 32 degrees on Oct. 2, 1984, for the earliest freeze ever. Amazing how the weather can vary so much at this time of the year with anything from frost to temperatures in the 90s possible from year to year in late September and early October.
Sometimes Tennessee experiences a secondary tornado season that comes in November and that is also something to watch closely at that time.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions or suggest topics for his column.