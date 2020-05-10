With Wilson County’s rapid growth comes an even greater need for all citizens to use various safety measures while traveling and utilizing our roadways.
With the increasing county population there will be an increase in vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic and an even greater need to share the roadways safely.
Often complaints are made about both vehicular and pedestrian safety and the need for more citizen awareness. One citizen reported a concern about pedestrians walking, jogging or riding bikes along the roadways and streets. The concerned citizen spoke of a near miss with a citizen walking at night along the roadway in very dark and less than reflective clothing.
I advised the citizen that I would help spread the word and assist in educating as many citizens as possible about both pedestrian and bicycle safety and the need to be highly visible when in or near the roadways.
Therefore, I would like to urge any citizen utilizing the roadways for walking, jogging, running or riding bikes to please wear proper safety equipment when in or near the roadways.
Below are just a few tips to keep you and your family safe and visible when walking, jogging, running, or bicycling.
- 1.Walkers, joggers and runners are always encouraged to use flashlights and wear highly reflective and visible clothing.
- 2.Bicyclist are encouraged to wear proper safety equipment as well, including helmet, gloves, eye protection and highly reflective and visible materials on both the clothing and bicycle.
- 3.If walking, jogging or running with your pets don’t forget to include them in your safety plan as well. They won’t need a helmet, but they will need to have highly visible and reflective markings. Most pet stores carry reflective collars and vests for pets.
- 4.If you have a cell phone carry it in case of an emergency.
- 5.Other safety materials include reflective armbands, vests and ankle straps just to name a few.
These are only a few safety measures that you can use to make yourself safe while walking, jogging or riding a bike in or near the roadway. Our roadways are becoming busier every day and we must do all that we can to make sure that we are always safe and visible.
The sooner a motorist spots you while driving down the roadway the sooner that motorist can make a safe maneuver around you. We must do all that we can to prepare and protect ourselves. So please be safe and visible out there always.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.