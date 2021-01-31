Today

Overcast. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.