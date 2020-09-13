Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.