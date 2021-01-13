The middle portion of the week is looking pretty good with partly sunny skies and temperatures likely hitting the 50-degree mark.
Another cold front will move through on Friday and the high on Saturday will be only in the upper 30s so it won’t be long before the cold air returns.
The snow system last Thursday moved across the southern part of Tennessee with 1 to 2 inches and some isolated 3-inch amounts stretching from Lawrenceburg to portions of Williamson County.
It continues to look like we could be in for some really bad bouts of winter weather and bitter cold later in January and into February. Looking at the charts for the next 15 days I am seeing the potential for some snow and very cold air around Jan. 20-21. That should be followed by rain and warmer weather and then another weather system around Jan. 26 with rain and snow. Sounds like a wild ride for the reminder of January doesn’t it?
A reader asked why they were seeing glitter floating through the air on cold mornings. This phenomenon happens on clear, cold days when there isn’t enough moisture to form clouds but just enough to create crystals. So, when it’s absolutely frigid outside, even the smallest amount of moisture freezes and falls from a cloudless sky.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.