Well, it’s Halloween time again. With that in mind, I would like to encourage everyone to have a safe and happy Halloween.
Below is a list of preventive steps I’ve prepared for the citizens. These are tips you may find helpful in making your Halloween a safe and fun adventure for all involved.
- Prepare ahead of time the route and location of your trick or treating;
- Only trick or treat in areas and locations that you know;
- Make sure the costume you and your child wears has large eye and mouth openings. This will assure that you and your child can see and breath clearly;
- Make sure the costume can be seen at night. For better visibility, attach reflective material to the costume;
- Purchase a flashlight for guiding your way around obstacles and better visibility;
- Walk up to houses using driveways and sidewalks to avoid unseen obstacles and tripping. When having to walk through yards, make sure to watch for clotheslines, dogs, small trees, lower limbs, potholes and other obstacles;
- Never trick or treat alone. Always walk and stay with a parent, guardian or friend;
- Never consume the treats until they have been properly and carefully examined by an adult, parent or guardian. Criminals have been known to place needles, small nails, razor blades and other toxic substances in or on candy and other treats;
- Another option is to contact your local hospital to see if they are offering free treat X-rays and examinations on Halloween night or the day after;
- Attend other popular alternatives to trick or treating like Halloween parties, special events and trunk or treat functions.
In closing, let’s all have a fun, safe and happy Halloween, especially the kiddos.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.