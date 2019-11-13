To help keep our citizens safe I would like to remind our motoring community about a few of the bad habits we all see while traveling our roadways. I’m hoping this article will help drivers become more aware of the unnecessary chances we sometimes take as drivers.
We’ve all likely seen drivers talking on cell phones, texting, making notes, reading, eating and so on. And keep in mind, these are things most do as drivers while operating motor vehicles on the roadways and highways beside other drivers possibly doing the same thing.
Lots of these things are done in heavy traffic situations at high speeds, while others are done in low speed caution areas like school zones and construction areas where pedestrians are located. Regardless, they are dangerous no matter where they are located.
With that in mind, wouldn’t it be much safer to wait until we either reach our destination or pull off the roadway in a safe location to attempt these activities? I know we’ve done it thousands of times and gotten away with it. And I know we think we’re good at it, but accidents happen every day because of drivers who thought they were good at something when they really weren’t.
I think this is like a lot of things we do. We’ve done it for so long we begin to think certain things will never happen to us. It’s the, “oh that always happens to the other person mentality.”
As we all know, the human mind can translate only a certain amount of information in a given amount of time. Trying to do three things at once while operating a motor vehicle is a dangerous practice. Therefore, I am asking that all motorists please try and do better when it comes to multi-tasking and driving.
Our fast-paced lifestyles and lack of time can sometimes put us in situations where we feel rushed or pressed to take chances in futile attempts to make up time. And I personally believe your life isn’t worth risking over making up a little time.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but it scares me to think a driver may be reading, making notes, or just simply not paying attention while operating a motor vehicle besides, behind or in front of me. I think driving is a serious business that requires one’s full attention.
I also think your life is too valuable to lose over drinking or drugged drivers and speeding and non-attentive drivers. Many a wonderful person has been taken from us because of crashes that didn’t have to occur. Most crashes are caused by humor error and true accidents are caused by things outside of our control like animals running into the roadway.
In closing, please help yourself and others by paying more attention and slowing down. We like having you around and simply don’t want anything to happen to you!
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.