“To remain indifferent to the challenges we face is indefensible. If the goal is noble, whether or not it is realized within our lifetime is largely irrelevant. What we must do therefore, is to strive and persevere and never give up.” ― Dalai Lama XIV
Driving through an older city, we discussed how long it must have taken to build the magnificent buildings that have withstood wars and storms and generations of rule. The noble goal that lay ahead of the builders was monumental, especially before the availability of proper tools.
The ability to remain indifferent to the challenge would not have served anyone well. As the Dalai Lama has expressed, they had to strive, persevere and never give up, even if it meant that completion came after their lifetime.
Some goals are noble; some are not. One of my goals is to bring joy and encouragement to other people's lives – I really do think about this. I have come to realize that my achievement might be met after I have passed this life, but it doesn't stop me from working toward the goal.
Everything we do has a consequence or an impact more significant than just ourselves. Choose to smile at someone or choose to frown – their day is affected either way. I suppose we could remain indifferent, but for the most part, we are either beaten down by our challenges or determined to meet them head-on.
Recently, I attended a meeting with my friend – my daughter-in-law – because she was giving a speech, and I wanted to hear her words and offer my support. So proud of the words she spoke and her delivery, I sat down to write her a note.
Dear Molly, I am so proud of you. Your words in your speech were beautiful and such a reflection of your determination and courage in moving through life. You talked about not being sure you belonged at the table in a group of leaders one time, and I think you absolutely prove every day that you belong at the table. Thank you for including me in....
Before I could finish my note, I knew how unfair it was to limit my words to only Molly. There are so many who put themselves out there every day with the risk, hopefully never greater than the reward. I immediately found my thoughts going to my friend Jessica, who discovered she had Crohn's several years ago and has undergone surgeries that have meant she has a bag that is now part of her person. She has powered through so many difficult days, and I know that she, too, should receive a note.
Dear Jess, I wish you a beautiful day, and thank you for sharing your life with so many of us. With nothing to prove and everything to share, you inspire me to be brave in the face of physical adversity.
As a woman looking to make a meaningful mark in my corner of the world, the story of my great-great-grandmother frequently serves to encourage me. At almost 80 years old, she marched for women to have the right to vote. What a challenge. I wonder if she, like the builders of bridges and buildings, that took years to construct, questioned if she would even be around to see her efforts come to fruition. Just before she died, the 19th Amendment was passed. I hope she knew what a difference her perseverance made for so many.
Dear Jennie, I can't even imagine what it was like to raise all of your children, lose your husband, marry again and still find the energy to lift your voice and move your feet to motivate your community and your country to demand that women be allowed to vote. Your courage inspires me to not sit too quietly.
Let's think about challenges for a minute. The Biltmore took six years to build, the Taj Mahal took 21 years, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa took 199 years to build. They are still standing, yet many of the people involved in the construction were not alive to see the fruits of their labor.
Teachers might never know the difference they made in a child's life; parents might not be alive to see their children persevere in the face of adversity. Still, people accomplish so much because they were not indifferent; they were determined and courageous.
I wonder who inspires you. Who do you know who is making a difference in lives every day? Who created something beautiful and isn't even here to see it? Think of the artists, writers, scientists, inventors and so many others who just lived their lives, doing what they believed in and were passionate about, only to be celebrated and applauded long after they died. That is where I draw much encouragement.
Who knows what the result 100 from now will be of the work we are doing today.
I'm no Molly, or Jessica or Jennie. I'm just me. I am passionate about life and the challenges that find me, and maybe someone will look back one day and remark that they are inspired by the words or photos of this woman who lived long ago – by something I might not even know I've done. I look around at all of the people who inspire me, and despite their not being on the list of Academy Award or Nobel Prize winners, they are winners, nonetheless.
I'm going to go so far as to bet that you are a winner, too. We can offer a smile and change a person's day, being anything but indifferent. We can live life and think we aren't doing much of anything, and we can just about bet that in facing our own challenges, we are the Molly, Jessica and Jennie to someone else.
Susan Black Steen is a writer and photographer, a native Tennessean and a graduate of Austin Peay State University who lives in Murfreesboro. With a firm belief that words matter, she writes and speaks to bring joy, comfort and understanding into each life. Sometimes, she matches her words and pictures. Always, she writes from her heart with the hope of speaking to the hearts of others.