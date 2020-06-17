I wanted to take a moment to thank all the business owners for investing in our great county and cities. I know how hard you work and how much you care, and I can only imagine how much you have invested monetarily.
I am a huge supporter of our local businesses and truly appreciate everything they do for our great county. They are the ones that volunteer, they are the ones that support local sports teams, civic organizations and everything in our county and without them and their investment I can only imagine how much different things would look and be.
I know they are facing tough times and I pray for their success and blessings daily. They invest life savings into their businesses in hopes that others will patronize their businesses. The risk is monumental, but they do it because they desire to provide service, convenience, happiness and some good old-fashioned customer service. Working for yourself is not easy and I am quite certain most aren’t in it to get rich.
I’m sure it would be much easier for them to get a safe job and make a decent living, but I believe business owners open businesses because it’s their dream and passion. Watching what has happened as a result of COVID-19 has made me even more passionate about supporting our local businesses.
Quite honestly, I can’t imagine not having them and the many services and conveniences they provide to me and my family. I am so thankful and feel blessed to have them and am hereby asking my friends, neighbors and fellow citizens to please support our local businesses first and every chance you get. They can’t survive without your support and I don’t want to imagine what it would be like without them.
I know it’s selfish, but I like being able to find pretty much everything I need in my own city and county. I take pride in supporting our local business first and am most grateful to them for all they do.
Our businesses have been weighing on my heart and I felt compelled to write this message asking my fellow friends, neighbors and citizens to please support our local businesses. They need you now more than ever and we need them.
God Bless America and God Bless Wilson County, Tennessee.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.