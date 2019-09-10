It looks like we are going to have a hot week in Middle Tennessee with high temperatures in the 90s and the nights in the low 70s.
About the only chance of rain would be an afternoon pop-up thundershower due to the heat but even those will be isolated. The models indicate a front moving through around the next Monday bringing a better chance of thunderstorms and high temperatures cooling into the upper 80s. Rainfall has been hard to come by for most of Middle Tennessee since the last few days of August.
If Hurricane Dorian had been able to get into the Gulf of Mexico it would have been a major player in our weather but it turned up the East Coast and high-pressure moved into Tennessee behind it.
We will have our next full moon on Saturday and that will be the Harvest Moon. According to NASA, the Harvest Moon is the name of the full moon that occurs within two weeks of the autumnal equinox. Its name comes from its ability to illuminate the night sky for farmers as they worked into the night collecting their fall harvest.
In our night sky this week you can see the moon to the southeast and Jupiter to the southwest, lovely on one of these warm and beautiful Tennessee evenings.
Steve Norris is certified by the National Weather Association and provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions or suggest topics for his column.