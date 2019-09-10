Weather Alert

...CAUTION ADVISED FOR HEAT AND HUMIDITY... PEOPLE ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE ARE URGED TO BE CAUTIOUS IN THE HOT AND HUMID WEATHER THIS WEEK. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL REACH THE 90S WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY. THOSE WHO MUST WORK OUTSIDE SHOULD PREPARE FOR THE HEAT. SCHOOLS ARE URGED TO REVIEW HEAT SAFETY GUIDELINES FOR SPORTS AND OTHER OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. THE HEAT IS EXPECTED TO BACK OFF A LITTLE THIS WEEKEND. SAFETY TIPS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/HEAT.