Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.