Have you ever truly thought of what makes Mt. Juliet such a great place to live and call home?
For Mt. Juliet it’s the fine individuals who laid the groundwork long before many of us came to call Mt. Juliet home. These are the individuals who were born right here in Mt. Juliet or who have lived here for many years and long before incorporation, sewers and many other amenities came to Mt. Juliet.
If not for their hard work and willingness to make personal sacrifices, the Mt. Juliet we know and love today may not have ever come to be and could have been far different. But because of dedicated individuals that came before us, we have a great place to call home, and that home for us is Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
Can you imagine what Mt. Juliet could have been like if we had different individuals laying the groundwork for our fine city or if no one was willing to get involved?
Luckily, we don’t have to worry about what might have been because we are all blessed to call Mt. Juliet home. Simply put, Mt. Juliet is the best place to call home because of the fine people that came before us and their hard work and dedication. Their groundwork, personal sacrifice and pride for their community has made Mt. Juliet what it is today.
Hopefully the rest of us will continue to do our part so that Mt. Juliet can continue to grow while still maintaining its small-town charm. Our city’s charm comes from its great and wonderful citizens and the willingness of all to work together for the betterment of our fine community.
So, to all previous mayors, elected officials, volunteers, citizens, churches, businesses and anyone who had a part in making Mt. Juliet what it is today, thank you for making Mt. Juliet the best city in the world. Let’s all continue to do our part in keeping Mt. Juliet the best place to live, work, play, raise a family and worship!
God Bless Mt. Juliet and its citizens.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.