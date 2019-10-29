The coldest air of the season should settle into Middle Tennessee for the final days of October and the beginning of November.
Although it will not be anything to get excited about, snowflakes could be seen in a few areas on Wednesday night with the cold front passing through and the temperatures dropping. Highs on Thursday will range only from the upper 40s to low 50s. Cool weather will stick around for the first week of November.
The recent heavy rains have broken the drought and November is usually one of our wettest months. One good thing about the cool weather hanging around is we don't have to worry about severe storms like we do when it is unusually warm.
Next week I will have the final totals on precipitation for the month of October. It is the wettest month we have seen in quite a while.
Can you believe that when we set our clocks back next weekend, sunset will be at 4:48 p.m. Oh good grief as Charlie Brown would say. At least the sun will be coming up early with sunrise at 6:13 a.m.
Our night sky continues to feature Jupiter to the southwest after sunset.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions or suggest topics for his column.