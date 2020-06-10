I wanted to take a moment to thank all of our wonderful teachers for the great and wonderful work you do. I know this has been a tough year for you and the kids, but please know how much you are respected, loved and appreciated.
Be it teaching at home, in a daycare or in the school system, our teachers do a wonderful job of teaching children in so many wonderful ways. Teaching children can at times go without much notice or fanfare. However, I felt compelled to say thank you for all the hard work performed by teachers and all those wonderful people working to nurture, educate and guide.
Teaching children is a calling that requires lots of love, heartache, patience and understanding. Teachers become very attached to the children they teach. They know when the children are happy and when they are sad. They also carry the burden and heartache of the trying to help the children who are hurting.
These are the children that are homeless, who may not have slept the previous night because of domestic situations in the home, economic hardships, lack of food or breakfast before coming to school or those not living in a household filled with love, happiness and a nurturing environment.
For the most part, children can appear the same on the outside. They may appear to be happy and healthy children on the outside when many are hurting on the inside and just hoping for love and a helping hand.
Unfortunately, many children aren’t sure who to turn to for help. But luckily, we have great teachers who take on the huge responsibility of guiding and educating our children. Teachers get to know their children well beyond names, addresses, telephone numbers and grades. They get to know every little thing about the children they teach.
As a result of their passion, education and the fact they were born to teach, they have a sixth sense that enables them to reach every child over time in some shape, form or fashion and I just wanted to say thanks for all you do,
What you do and the lives you touch will change lives for the better and that is a blessing. You may not hear the daily praise you deserve but please know you are beloved and appreciated in so many wonderful ways.
Therefore, please help me in thanking and honoring our wonderful teachers and school staff. We honor and appreciate the wonderful work you do and appreciate you more than you will ever know.
Congratulations to our seniors for reaching your goals and achieving such a major accomplishment. You should be most proud, and we are proud of you.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.