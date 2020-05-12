We should expect a steady warming trend for the week ahead, with the high temperatures climbing from the low 60s early in the week to the upper 70s by Thursday.
The chance for rain and thunderstorms is expected to increase quite a bit from around May 16 to May 19. It looks like the frost that we have received the past couple of days will be the last of the season and now you can get those flowers and plants going full force.
There are only a couple of more weeks in the tornado season in Middle Tennessee, but we have to stay on guard because May 18, 1995, brought a big outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes to the area.
Precipitation is again expected to be above normal this month and that would make eight months in a row.
The Gulf of Mexico is expected to be a prime location for hurricane development this summer and fall. That would mean systems would be more likely to move up into the Gulf Coast and bring significant severe weather into our area.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.