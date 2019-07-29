Editor’s note: Steve Norris begins his weekly weather. column for Main Street Media of Tennessee newspapers today. The column will include a weekly weather forecast for the area and other weather information. He is certified by the National Weather Association and provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee.
We are going to stay in a very typical summer weather pattern all the way through the first week of August.
High temperatures will not be excessively hot for this time of year but it will be humid. With most afternoons this week near 90 degrees and the humidity around 60 percent, the heat index will soar through the 90s. With the relative humidity on the increase that will lead to a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, around 30 percent to 40 percent each day.
Rainfall has varied considerably during July with these afternoon storms. Kingston Springs has received only around three inches of rainfull. Portions of Sumner County have picked up an incredible eight inches for the month already.
Storms this time of year produce lots of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and while it can be lots of fun to watch the electrical display of a distant thunderstorm, it can be dangerous if you get up close and personal.
Eight people have been killed across the country by lightning this summer. Four were camping or fishing, two were walking or hiking, one riding a motorcycle and one working on a roof. No one has been killed in Tennessee this year but there were three deaths in 2018, two were mowing the lawn and one was under a tree.
While there is some risk to talking on the phone or taking a shower during a storm, you see that all of the fatalities in the past couple of years have been people that were involved in outdoor activities. If you can hear thunder then it is close enough to strike. Count the number of seconds between a flash of lightning and the thunder and divide by five. This gives you the distance in miles to the lightning strike. If you count to 10 then the storm is only two miles away.
Sunrise is now 5:52 a.m. and sunset 7:55 p.m. On one of these lovely Middle Tennessee nights, check out the planet Jupiter about an hour after sunset; it will be shining brightly in the southern sky.
If you have any weather questions, I would love to hear from you so drop me an email at weather1@charter.net