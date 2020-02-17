It looks like it’s going to be a stormy spring across Middle Tennessee.
We have already had several fronts move across the state bringing high wind and heavy rain with flooding in some areas. We have already had several small spin-up tornadoes.
As we get closer to March and April with the temperatures warming up, the atmosphere will become much more unstable and severe weather becomes much more likely. I think I’m going to have lots to talk about over the coming weeks and months to keep you up-to-date on the systems you need to prepare.
The main thing with severe weather is know what you’re going to do if a warning is issued. Plan what room you’re going to move the family, preferably a small room with no windows. Of course, a basement is the No. 1 choice.
