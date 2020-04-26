With the state of our economy, the tornado recovery and COVID-19, there is no better time than now to support your local businesses and your fellow Wilsonians.
I know many of our businesses aren’t open as a result of this horrible virus, but if you can support those that are open, partially open or operating online, please support them in every way you can.
Neighbors, I need your help and our county needs your help. With all that is going on with our economy, the need to focus on our local economy, our neighbors and our local businesses has never been more important. Small businesses are what drives our local economy and are the economic engines of our great country and county.
Small businesses provide sales tax revenue, convenient local services and goods and jobs to mention just a few of the many benefits. When sales volumes and patronage drops, so does the need to have employees working. When employees aren’t working, they can’t make money to patronize other business or pay their bills and the vicious cycle only worsens. And this does not even get into the funding that local sales bring to our schools and other city and county services.
The good news is that we can control and support what happens when it comes to keeping taxes low and raising local revenues. Supporting your local businesses by patronizing them first is to our local economy what eating healthy, exercising, sleeping eight hours a day and taking vitamins is to your health.
I care about you, our county, our local businesses and our children’s future. I want our children and the rest of us to have the most prosperous, faithful and friendly community and lives in the world and together we can do it.
Please help me support our local businesses today, tomorrow and every day going forward all while being safe. They need us now more than ever and we need them. Each of us can make a difference that matters to Wilson County, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Watertown and all parts of Wilson County. We are one big extended family and it’s time to unite now more than ever for one another and our great county.
Every day brings us closer to tackling and overcoming this horrible virus. I know many businesses are still closed and limited, but in time most and hopefully all will reopen when it’s safe. In the interim please support our businesses and neighbors every way you can and as you always so passionately have. We will get through this and be stronger than ever.
God Bless the USA, God Bless Tennessee and God Bless Wilson County, Tennessee and all those that call it home. Wilson County, Tennessee Strong!
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.