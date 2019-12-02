After our weather gets off to a decent start for the beginning of the week, an unsettled pattern is shaping up beginning Dec. 6, with chances of rain every day through Dec. 10.
After a chilly start to this week with highs in the 40s, we will warm up a little and be in the 50s from Wednesday through the weekend.
The National Weather Service recently concluded a survey covering a 20-year period on the greatest cause of weather-related fatalities for each state across the country.
In Middle Tennessee, most weather fatalities are due to tornadoes with the worst months being April and May and also a second season sometimes in November.
In West Tennessee, the greatest threat comes from extreme heat during the summer with temperatures often hitting 100 degrees and heat indexes much higher.
The afternoons are short now with sunset at 4:33 p.m. Sunrise comes at 6:40 a.m.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.