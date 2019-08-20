The week ahead is going to bring an increase in the showers and thunderstorms to Middle Tennessee. Probabilities increase to 50 percent Wednesday and 70 percent Thursday and Friday and I would expect some of those to be storms with heavy downpours.
Along with the showers will come a little cooldown for the end of the week and then I expect highs mostly in the upper 80s for the remainder of August. Through Aug. 18, some areas in Cheatham County have picked up only one-half to 1 inch of rain and that is pretty brutal on the lawns and gardens considering this heat we have experienced.
Rutherford County has been much more active with thunderstorms bringing some places east of Murfreesboro over 5 inches of rain for the month. The storms this week are likely to produce lots of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes (12 people have now been killed across the country by lightning this summer).
If you hear thunder at this time of year go inside immediately; the storm can be directly overhead of you in a very short time.
It's football time in Tennessee! Scattered thunderstorms will be possible for Friday night action so be sure and have the umbrella along.
We have had frost in the final week of September in past years, isn't that hard to believe that we could have frost in a little over a month? It is more likely in about six weeks as we get into October however.
There are indications that the hurricane season is really going to start picking up before too long and that can always have a big impact on our weather eventually. NOAA is forecasting two to four major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater intensity.
Steve Norris is certified by the National Weather Association and provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions or suggest topics for his column.