Long Hunter State Park is best known for its scenic hiking trails situated on the eastern shore of J. Percy Priest Lake. Many flock to the day-use park when they need an escape from the city, exercise or to relax outside.
For the past few weeks until last Friday it was impossible to get into Long Hunter. The park, along with all 55 other Tennessee State Parks, was closed to slow the ongoing pandemic.
According to Tennessee State Parks historian Hobart Akin, this was the first time in Tennessee State Parks’ history that all 56 Tennessee State Parks were temporarily closed for this or any other type of emergency. The state parks even remained open during World War II and became a favorite getaway spots for soldiers on leave.
I work at the front desk of Long Hunter’s park office. Though the park was closed to the public, I and the other park staff members continued coming into work, only a little more distanced.
Long Hunter’s closing couldn’t stop the park rangers. They continued to work hard, fixing things that they had a hard time working on when the park was open. Dead trees were cut down, picnic grills welded back together, leaky pipes repaired and the ever-growing grass mowed. They even added two live beehives to the park
All of it was done in anticipation of the park’s eventual reopening. The wildlife at the park continued to prosper. Proud geese parents cared for their new goslings, the deer grazed with all their hearts, and the wisest of the turkey are still vacationing here to avoid spring turkey hunting season.
After a long month the trails and boat ramps at Long Hunter are open and ready for visitors. We hope that you get to come and visit Long Hunter soon; the park has missed you!
Long Hunter State Park is located at 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. We have opened the hiking trails and the boat ramps only; all picnic areas and playgrounds are closed as well as the visitor’s center and swim beach.
Please call the park office at (615) 885-2422 for the most up-to-date information.
Molly Stophel is the front desk clerk for Long Hunter State Park. She grew up walking the Couchville Lake Trail and still considers it her favorite part of the park.