Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.