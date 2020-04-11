The tragic tornado our community recently endured has brought a laundry list of con artists, crooks and thieves to our great county.
I have heard complaint after complaint from trusting souls who have been approached by scammers and that infuriates me to no end. This would be bad enough during normal times, but to take advantage of people during these times is downright evil, deplorable and despicable.
Sadly, it is a fact of life there are some very evil people out there that would scam you no matter what you, your community or this country is dealing with.
They pitch the deal of a lifetime that sounds too good to be true to the unsuspecting citizen knowing their true intent is to scam you without a care in the world. These con artists and scammers put on good fronts because they practice their evil craft daily and are pros at what they do. Some of them look and sound like valid and genuine businesses, when is reality they are nothing more than a wolf in sheep’s clothing. They have the company van or truck with the decals and tools, but their intent from the start isn’t honest hard work and great customer service, but deception and theft.
I would encourage all residents and business owners to please ask anyone soliciting business at your home or business for references, business licenses and other information before doing business with them. An even better way to handle this situation is to not let them into your home, business or on your property at all and to state that you are not interested.
Simple ways of determining a legitimate business are to contact the Better Business Bureau, your local Chamber of Commerce Office or City Hall. Once you have done this and called on a business or vendor for work, don’t be shy; always ask for references, identification, business license and proof of insurance and bonding. And never pay anything unless you feel certain you are dealing with a legitimate business.
Also, don’t be embarrassed if you’re not interested. Simply say no thank you or I’m not interested. Shame on anyone that would ever take advantage of anyone, at any time, for any reason.
You are the customer and should be treated with respect and honesty. You should always receive what you pay for.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.