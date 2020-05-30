Have you ever thought about what might have been happening where you live around 1,000 years ago? Probably not, most of us don’t even have records of our family tree going back that far.
For Wilson County residents, however, there is a real connection to the ancient past not far from home. You can find the Sellars Farm State Archeological Area only a short drive south on Sparta Pike from Lebanon and a turn onto Poplar Hill Road. Sellars Farm is a satellite location of Long Hunter State Park, which is located in Hermitage, about 30 minutes away from the archeological site.
Long Hunter park rangers care and maintain the site so that visitors can enjoy taking a large step back in history. Long ago, native people from the Mississippian Period called the site their home. Nestled next to what is now known as Spring Creek, the tribe built a fortified village. They constructed earthen mounds to support palisades and to build houses on top. The mounds can still easily be seen today.
How long ago was the Mississippian Period? Archaeologists say that the tribe was most likely active around 1000 AD up to possibly 1300 AD. The Norseman Leif Erikson landed in North America sometime around 1000 AD. Christopher Columbus did not make it to North America until 1492, almost 500 years later.
Time passed and the ancient tribe abandoned its earthen fortification by Spring Creek. The descendants of the tribe such as the Cherokee, Chickasaw, and Shawnee later used the area for their hunting grounds.
By 1909 a farmer named James Sellars owned the land. Throughout the 1920s and 1930s he unearthed a total of four stone effigies from the long-forgotten Mississippian tribe. The most famous of the four, known as “Sandy,” is the official state artifact of Tennessee.
Today, visitors can explore Sellars Farm through a 1-mile, self-guided tour around the mounds and along Spring Creek.
Sellars Farm State Archeological Site is located on Poplar Hill Road in Lebanon. It is open every day from 7 a.m. to sunset and there is no admission fee. Call the Long Hunter State Park visitor center for information at (615) 885-2422.
Molly Stophel is the front desk clerk for Long Hunter State Park. She grew up walking the Couchville Lake Trail and still considers it her favorite part of the park.