Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds light and variable.