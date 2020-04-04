A letter to my 13-year-old son:
I am sorry.
I am sorry for what is going on in our world. I have a thousand things to tell you about everything, yet I can almost utter nothing.
I am sorry.
I am sorry we have let you down. You, being all the kids, who are wondering what is going on in the world.
You ask me questions and I respond by telling you great things that are happening in our world, even though some very bad things are going on. I do tell you about all of it, at least what I understand, but I want you to choose hope every day, over fear and will do so the rest of your life, long after I am gone.
I am sorry.
I am sorry I got really mad at you a month ago for not turning in your homework when you did, because I read the teacher’s website wrong.
A month ago. Just a month ago and yet so much has happened in our world and I want to say, I am sorry. It ripped me up that I got so angry over that because I have sworn that you will not turn out in any way the way I turned out growing up.
I am sorry.
I am sorry you can’t see your friends right now. Your school was destroyed by a tornado, yet you choose to look on the bright side and tell me, “Daddy, I am glad I wasn’t there when it hit.”
Me, too. Me, too.
I am sorry that so many things we took for granted, we can’t do now. But I promise you, we will soon. And will always be thankful for it.
I want you to understand what faith is but you will see and feel it in your own due time. I talk about it a lot these days and one day, you will know why.
You have asked a lot of questions in the last year and I have done my best to answer them. When my dad died last year, a man you never met, and you asked me if I was sad and I said no, I know that was confusing. You couldn’t understand, rightfully so, why you and I spend so much time together yet, I had not talked nor seen him in 35 years. It was OK, you and I will never be that way. I hope I answered your question in a way you will forever comprehend.
I am sorry so many things that you and everyone enjoyed doing, are put on hold now. I pray that it won’t be for long.
There are a lot of good people in this world, buddy. A lot of good people. And remember what I have told you — Good always wins. It might not seem as if that is true in some things, but good always wins.
So, you and I will stay the course, I will cheer you, I will love you, I will celebrate with you, I will pray with you daily and take care of you in this most uncertain time.
I am sorry all of this is happening. Please forgive me and the world for letting you and all the kids down. When you read this, tomorrow, next month, or in 30 years with your children, know the theme stays the same.
Good always wins. Always.
@BIGJOEONTHEGONashville native “Big Joe” Dubin is a sports anchor/reporter for WSMV-TV Channel 4.