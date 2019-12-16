This week is going to be divided up into three weather segments.
Mild temperatures with showers and thunderstorms get the week started. Then it will be much colder midweek with clearing skies. Finally, sunshine and warmer temperatures finish the week with near 50 degrees.
Temperatures could drop as low as 20 degrees in northern Middle Tennessee by Wednesday morning and it will struggle to get above 40 in the afternoon.
In the extended forecast I'm expecting a chance of showers with temperatures in the 50s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Winter begins officially Saturday night, Dec. 21 at 10:19 p.m. It is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight and the longest night of the whole year. The sun is also now at its lowest point of the year.
The days then start getting longer after the Dec. 21 with the sun setting about 30 seconds later each day so we gain about six minutes of sunshine by the end of December and 36 minutes by the end of January.
Also, that bright object to the southwest after the sun goes down is Venus.
