Every once in a while, I see some pretty amazing things at Long Hunter State Park. I work fulltime at the front desk at the Long Hunter State Park’s Visitors Center.
Ironically, I spend a lot of time inside and behind a desk. However, I am blessed to have some big windows right next to my desk and the Visitors Center is surrounded by beautiful forests and fields. Throughout the year from my windows I see deer grazing in the fields and hiding in the woods; turkeys are also a pretty common site.
No matter how amazing the animals and plants are I can unfortunately start taking the park and its features for granted. One day, not long ago, I was sitting at my desk alone. The rangers were out patrolling the park and the rest of the staff was out for lunch. Out of the corner of my eye I saw a juvenile bald eagle. He was unmistakable and gigantic. He flew past my corner of the building and directly into some trees outside my window. His brown feathers blended right into the trunks of the trees where he was perched, but I could still make out his powerful silhouette.
I quietly stepped outside to get a better look, but he took off in a huge majestic sweep towards Percy Priest Lake. It was amazing and I had never seen a bird that big out in the wild.
I’m not a scientist and needed more information. I explained the experience to our resident bird expert, Long Hunter park ranger Leslie Anne Rawlings. She told me that eagles fly southward and appear in Tennessee from November through March to get through the winter.
Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee and the Land Between the Lakes are favorite destinations for eagles, but they also look for any large lake, such as Percy Priest, to hang out. In March the birds will fly back toward the Great Lakes and Canada.
Bald eagles, once endangered, are now thankfully coming back strong and visiting Tennessee. That sighting will always be special to me and serve as a reminder not to take the park and its beauty for granted.
Long Hunter State Park it is located at 2910 Hobson Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076. The park sits on the east side of Percy Priest Lake and is open 365 days a year, 7 a.m. until sunset. Call (615) 885-2422 for information.
Molly Stophel is the front desk clerk for Long Hunter State Park. She grew up walking the Couchville Lake Trail and still considers it her favorite part of the park.