I must admit that I sometimes find myself thinking about some of the silliest stuff, so please forgive me up front for my silliness. For example, I got to thinking about of all things, socks, underwear and T-shirts.
I found myself asking after going through my sock drawer, why do I have more than seven pairs of socks? There are only seven days in a week, so why do I need more than seven pairs of socks? The more I thought about the socks, the more I got to thinking about other stuff I have lots of.
Think about it, I have a sock drawer, a T-shirt drawer and an underwear drawer full of each but can only wear one each day and need enough only for seven days.
The thought came up after washing clothes and trying to cram the washed stuff on top of the other clean stuff already in the drawers. I could barely get the clean stuff in on top of the other clean stuff that stays at the bottom of the drawers. Basically, the stuff on the bottom never gets used because I keep washing the other stuff and putting in back on top of the other stuff that I never get to.
With that in mind, do you see where I’m coming from? Apparently, I don’t need the stuff on the bottom if I never get to it, but I guess I could always rotate everything.
Also, why is it that each time I wash clothes I lose a sock? How in the world can you lose a sock when you know that you put them both in the washing machine or dryer? Where does the other sock go? Is there a sock fairy or sock stealer in my house? Do they go down the drain, out the dryer vent or simply vanish?
Why is a hamburger called a hamburger when it doesn’t have any ham in it? Because the first hamburgers were made in Hamburg, Germany.
Why is it cold in the winter and hot in the summer? I’ve been told it’s a result of the Earth’s axis and tilt. Many believe that the temperature changes because the Earth is closer to the sun in summer and farther from the sun in winter. In fact, the Earth is farthest from the sun in July and closest to the sun in January. The Earth’s movement around the sun causes the seasons, but it does not affect the temperatures during the seasons.
During the summer, the sun’s rays hit the Earth at a steep angle. The light does not spread out as much, thus increasing the amount of energy hitting any given spot. Also, the long daylight hours allow the Earth plenty of time to reach warm temperatures.
During the winter, the sun’s rays hit the Earth at a shallow angle. These rays are more spread out, which minimizes the amount of energy that hits any given spot. Also, the long nights and short days prevent the Earth from warming up. Thus, we have winter!
Why do geese fly in a V-formation?
It is believed that it conserves their energy. Each bird flies slightly above the bird in front of it, resulting in a reduction of wind resistance. The birds take turns being in the front, falling back when they get tired. This way, the geese can fly for a long period of time before they rest.
Another benefit to the V-formation is that it is easy to keep track of each bird in the group. Fighter pilots often use this formation for the same reason.
In conclusion, thanks for listening to my why is it questions. There will always be questions and answers.
I have also learned what happens to lost socks. It’s a thing called static cling. They end up clinging to another piece of clothing they were sharing the dryer with, only to be found at a much later date. By the time you find the lost sock you have usually thrown out the other sock. Isn’t learning cool?
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.