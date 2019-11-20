As you awake each day do you have a routine or plan for your day? Most of us sort of go through the motions each day Monday through Friday.
Let me explain, most people work a Monday through Friday job. Your routine more than likely sounds something like this: You awake in the morning and either exercise, shower, set out the clothes you will wear for the day, eat breakfast at home, in the car or at work. After your first four hours of work you take a lunch break for either 30 minutes or an hour. Sometimes you take more, but we won’t tell. You then work another four hours or more before leaving work. You either stop to pick up the kids, or they are now driving, you then either pickup dinner/supper or you go home and cook.
After dinner or supper, you help with homework, do homework or do chores, before finally getting in some TV or relaxation time. At the end of the night you get ready for bed, go to bed and finally awake from bed in order to do it all over again.
When Friday and the weekend arrives, you feel somewhat rejuvenated but wonder what you will do for the weekend. Not sure what there is to do you settle on dinner and a movie. Saturday arrives and again you find yourself wondering what to do. More than likely you will settle on dinner and another movie. Sunday arrives and you go to church. After church you have lunch before returning home the remainder of the day in order to rest up for a new workweek.
This may not sound exactly like your life, but for the most part our days can feel as though they are turning into a routine. We sometimes feel as though we are just going through the motions and wonder what life all about is. Life will never be easy. There are peaks and valleys in life that everyone goes through. Life is a gift that should be enjoyed. There are some that even wish the weekdays away in order to get to the weekend sooner.
There are 365 days in a year, 12 months in a year, 52 weeks in a year, 7 days in a week, 24 hours in a day, 60 minutes in an hour, 60 seconds in a minute and 86,400 seconds in a day.
What are you going to do with your 86,400 seconds today? Life is not dull, life is not routine, and life is not guaranteed. We all have one life to live and as each second passes we lose another precious moment of life that we can never, ever get back. The seconds pass quickly so please enjoy each one of your 86,400 seconds each day.
Life is not routine and much too precious to waste. Live every second of life to the very fullest.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.