Have you ever noticed that we all seem to be more giving and kinder when we’re in a good or great mood? It’s just human nature to do more good deeds and be nicer when we’re happier.
The struggle with committing good deeds and being nice is harder to do when we’re agitated, aggravated, frustrated, mad, ill, tired, impatient, running late or distracted. Wow! There are lots of things that can distract us from being kind, nice and committing good deeds
The problems caused from all these distractions can at times cause us to be less than nice and forget to commit good deeds ourselves. The sad thing about anyone committing fewer good deeds is that it is reciprocal. Fewer good deeds committed equals fewer good deeds received. In other words, the better we do for others the more likely we are to receive the same in return.
We should also try to be more aware and cognizant of other’s feelings as well. One way to create a happier, more giving and loving society is to start with ourselves first. If we all committed more good deeds for the right reasons it would hopefully catch on and spread.
It’s hard to be mean spirited or ill to anyone that is being good or kind to you, and, as we all know, very few disagreements have ever, if ever, been caused from someone committing good deeds or for being too kind.
As human beings our tendency is to be nice to those that are nice to us. In traffic and driving situations we have all found ourselves needing to enter traffic only to find that some drivers will not stop and allow us to enter traffic. We patiently wait and wait until someone kind lets us enter traffic and all is well. We might even catch ourselves saying, finally! As we enter traffic, we waive and thank the person who committed the good deed, feeling better about society.
Thank goodness for these random good deeds. If we didn’t all have a good deed thrown our way every now and then we might be less likely to commit good deeds ourselves. The morale of the story is to remember to be kind to one another for we all need to share this wonderful life and world together. As we have all been told by our parents for many years, it is always better to share than not to share. And that goes for the sharing of good deeds as well.
So please do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Commit more good deeds and you will Indeed receive more good deeds in return.
Have a great day!
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.