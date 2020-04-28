Looks like it's going to be a mild week across Middle Tennessee with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid-70s.
We have seen above normal-rainfall for seven consecutive months. We will continue to be in tornado season until about mid-May and then the heat and humidity begin to take over. It is looking like we are in for a hot summer according to the upper air weather pattern that I am seeing. A good year for comparison would be 1998. That year we had temperatures in the 90s and near 100 from June through September.
The hurricane season is also looking above normal and that could be a real problem. COVID-19 could make many supplies even harder to find.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.