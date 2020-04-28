Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.