Two different weather systems over the past 10 days have brought heavy rain to Middle Tennessee and flooding to some areas.
The heavy precipitation should be gone for most of this week but scattered showers will be possible from time to time. Most of the week we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with no major weather problems expected across Tennessee.
With January and February and the heart of winter lying ahead of us, threats of snow are on people’s minds. I decided to do some research on the biggest snowfall in the Midstate.
Way back on Feb. 11, 1910, there was a 14-inch snowfall in 24 hours on Robertson County and then Feb. 17, 1969, there was a 15-inch snowfall over two days again in Robertson County.
These kind of monster snowfalls showing up in February makes you worried a little bit as we get into next month, doesn’t it?
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.