Moisture moves out and drier air moves in to Rutherford County on Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area.
Expect a return of sunshine for midweek with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Another cold front is due around the weekend and that will drop temperatures even more with highs near 60 and lows around 40.
The days continue to get shorter as we move deeper into autumn.
Sunrise is now 6:58 a.m. with sunset at 6:05 p.m. Jupiter is the brightest one in the Southwestern evening sky but it gets lower as the evening progresses and then the moon starts rising in the East.
Oct. 20 marked the 149th anniversary of the official weather record-keeping in Middle Tennessee in 1870 with an office in Nashville on Cherry Street.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions or suggest topics for his column.