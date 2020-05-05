Temperatures were in the 80s this past weekend but by next weekend we have a chance of frost. Even in the afternoon the temperatures may be only in the 50s.
Very cold air is going to drop down from Canada into the Great Lakes — where they will get snow — so we will be on the southern end of that system with the chilly air.
If you have plants and flowers, guard them closely this weekend as temperatures will be close to freezing in parts of the county in the early morning hours. I do expect the heat to come back week by week as we go through May.
Precipitation is once again expected to be above normal this month and that would make eight months in a row.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.