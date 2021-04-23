I am writing this to share my story and to show my immense gratitude for this community and surrounding areas.
My name is Cindy Comer, and I was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 12, 2020. I isolated at home for over 10 days. During that time, my children, family, and friends checked on me constantly. My response was always the same — “I am fine … I don’t need anything … please don’t come here because I don’t want you to get this.”
I was not fine. I am thankful to a dear friend who called to check on me the morning of Oct. 23, recognizing during our call that I was not OK. She contacted my son, he contacted 911, and from that day forward, I recall very little of my nearly 10-week hospital admission.
God is Good, and it is because of Him that I am able to write to you today. I am so humbled and blessed to be alive. My children closely documented and shared with me what went on during that very challenging time. Though this letter is long overdue, it is a small token of my appreciation to every individual and prayer that touched my family and saved my life in the last six months.
My story is different from so many others that are battling and have battled this awful illness. Somehow, I survived. I believe with all my heart that this is because of God, the Great Physician; my incredible medical team at TriStar Summit Medical Center; constant prayers; and my support system.
I will be forever grateful for the prayers — many of these sent up by people I have never even met. My girls stayed outside my MICU doors every step of the way. I thank God for their medical experience and for not giving up on me.
Coronavirus is relentless, without explanation. It plays by no rules. It is so hard to understand why some are affected so severely and others have no symptoms.
I do know that we will never be able to adequately express our gratitude for the unfailing love and kindness shown to my family and me during this time. We were completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.
Thank you to my Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital work family for rallying around me and for covering us with prayer. Thank you to the countless churches for putting me on your prayer lists. Thank you to so many friends for the cards, gift cards, treats, quilts and endless other acts of kindness.
We read every single card and message. We felt every single prayer. Our family will continue to pray for the individuals and families affected by this disease. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all so very much, and know that I will always “love you more.”
Cindy Comer has lived in Lebanon for over 40 years and has served as a nurse at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital for 25 years.