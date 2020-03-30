Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.